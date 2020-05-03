Spain reports lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in nearly seven weeks

World

Spain reports lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in nearly seven weeks

Spain emerges from lockdown during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Women wearing protective face masks walk through Madrid during the hours allowed for elderly people to walk, for the first time since the lockdown was announced on Mar 14, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Madrid, Spain on May 2, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Juan Medina) 

Bookmark

MADRID: Spain's death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 164 to 25,264 on Sunday (May 3), health ministry data showed, marking the lowest one-day increase since Mar 18.

Confirmed cases of the virus rose to 217,466, from 216,582 on Saturday, the ministry said.

READ: Spaniards rush outside to exercise after 49 days of lockdown

READ: How free taxi rides in Spain helped healthcare workers battle COVID-19

Madrid and Catalonia remain the two worst affected regions, with 8,332 and 5,185 fatalities respectively.

The declining death rate is an encouraging sign for Spain, which on Saturday took a large step towards unwinding its stiff lockdown by allowing adults to exercise outdoors for the first time in seven weeks.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark