Spain reports record 3,715 new COVID-19 cases since end of lockdown

MADRID: Spain reported 3,715 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday (Aug 19), marking a new daily record since the country came out of a strict lockdown in late June.

Cumulative cases, which include antibody tests on patients who may have already recovered, rose by 6,671 to 370,867, the ministry said. EU data show Spain has the highest number of cases in western Europe.



Spanish authorities on Friday imposed a slew of new restrictions - including the closure of nightclubs, banning drinking in outdoor public areas and smoking when keeping a safe distance from people is impossible - to stem a coronavirus resurgence.



Bars and restaurants will also have to close by 1am.



Infections have spiked in recent days following the end of Spain's tough lockdown eight weeks ago.

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa advised against gatherings of more than 10 people and specifically warned young people not to gather outside to drink alcohol, a popular practice called "botellones".



"We cannot afford not to be disciplined," Illa said. "We cannot ignore the virus circulating among us."

