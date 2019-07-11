Spain's acting PM says he is not planning for another election

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a news conference after the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, on Jul 2, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Francois Lenoir)

MADRID: Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday (Jul 11) that he is not planning to call a new election amid complicated, multi-party talks ahead of a vote on his investiture at parliamentary sessions on Jul 22-23.

"I'm not contemplating, and am not working on the assumption of, another election," Sanchez said during an interview with national television.

Talks have stalled amongst political parties over forming a government after the election on Apr 28 in which Sanchez's Socialists party (PSOE) won without a parliamentary majority.

Source: Reuters/ga

