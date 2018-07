MADRID: Spain's conservatives elected Pablo Casado as their new leader on Saturday, marking a swing to the right for the party that governed the country from 2011 until June.

Casado, 37, beat Soraya Saenz de Santamaria by 1,701 votes to 1,250 votes in a ballot of lawmakers and other senior members of the People's Party (PP), it announced.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Paul Day; editing by John Stonestreet)