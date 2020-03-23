Spain's coronavirus death toll adds 462 overnight: Health ministry
MADRID: The coronavirus death toll in Spain has reached 2,182, adding 462 fatalities overnight, the health ministry said on Monday.
The number of cases registered in Spain rose to 33,089 up from 28,572 cases on Sunday.
