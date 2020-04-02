Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000 after another record daily toll

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing protective face mask, goggles and suit walks near the entrance of the emergency unit at 12 de Octubre hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
MADRID: Spain's death toll from coronavirus surpassed the 10,000 threshold after a record 950 people died overnight, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday (Apr 2).

The number of cases registered rose to by about 8 per cent from Wednesday to 110,238, the ministry said. The proportional daily increases have been slowing down in the past few days.

The total death toll reached 10,003, rising by just over 10 per cent, about the same rate as the previous day.

Over 6,000 people were in intensive care, the data showed. 

Source: Reuters

