Spain's COVID-19 death toll rises by 56 to 28,628 on Friday

MADRID: Spain's overnight death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 56 on Friday (May 22) to a total of 28,628, the health ministry said.

The number of diagnosed cases rose to 234,824 cases from 233,037 on Thursday, the ministry added.

The daily increase in the death toll and the number of cases is not directly comparable to the previous day due to various regions reporting their recent data with delays.

