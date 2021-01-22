Spain's COVID-19 infections hit new daily record

MADRID: Spain's coronavirus incidence as measured over past 14 days rose to a new high of 796 cases per 100,000 people on Thursday (Jan 21) from 736 cases the previous day, health ministry data showed, while a record 44,357 new infections were reported.

The latest update brought the cumulative total of cases up to 2,456,675, while the death toll increased by 404 to 55,041.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram