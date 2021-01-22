Spain's COVID-19 infections hit new daily record
MADRID: Spain's coronavirus incidence as measured over past 14 days rose to a new high of 796 cases per 100,000 people on Thursday (Jan 21) from 736 cases the previous day, health ministry data showed, while a record 44,357 new infections were reported.
The latest update brought the cumulative total of cases up to 2,456,675, while the death toll increased by 404 to 55,041.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram