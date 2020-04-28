Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls to 301

World

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls to 301

Family members are seen at promenade of Las Canteras beach after restrictions were partially lifted
FILE PHOTO: Family members are seen at promenade of Las Canteras beach after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Bookmark

MADRID: Spain recorded 301 fatalities from the novel coronavirus overnight, down from 331 on the previous day, the health ministry said on Tuesday (Apr 28).

The overall death toll from the virus rose to 23,822 while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 210,773 from 209,465 on Monday, the ministry said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of COVID-19 and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark