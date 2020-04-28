Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls to 301

MADRID: Spain recorded 301 fatalities from the novel coronavirus overnight, down from 331 on the previous day, the health ministry said on Tuesday (Apr 28).

The overall death toll from the virus rose to 23,822 while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 210,773 from 209,465 on Monday, the ministry said.

