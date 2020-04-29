Spain's daily coronavirus death toll rises to 325

World

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll rises to 325

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a real estate agency during the coronavirus disease
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a real estate agency during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, April 24, 2020. Picture taken April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MADRID: Spain recorded 325 deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight, up from 301 reported the previous day, the health ministry said on Wednesday (Apr 29).

The overall death toll from the virus, however, rose by 453 to to 24,275, it said, adding that some of the additional cases were from the previous days. The number of diagnosed cases rose by 2,144 from Tuesday to 212,917, the ministry said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Tagged Topics

Bookmark