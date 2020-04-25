Spain's death toll from COVID-19 rises to 22,902: Reports

Spain's coronavirus death toll rose to 22,902 on Saturday, up from 22,524 the day before, media outlets, including El Pais and El Mundo, reported.

The number of daily fatalities was 378, a slight increase on Friday's 367, which was the lowest figure recorded in the past month.

The overall number of coronavirus cases rose to 223,759 from 219,764 the day before.

Spain's Health Ministry could not immediately confirm the figures to Reuters.

Spain has been ramping up the use of antibody tests which show whether a patient's immune system has developed defences against the coronavirus, meaning they have been infected in the past.

Spanish health officials believe the epidemic peaked on Apr 2 when 950 people died over 24 hours, nearly three weeks after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown that effectively confined almost 47 million citizens to home to slow the spread of the virus.

Parliament on Wednesday authorised the government to extend the state of emergency for two more weeks until May 9.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez signalled that the government could begin to ease its restrictions - some of the tightest in Europe - during the second half of May, but warned that "de-escalation will be slow".

He has said the government may phase out restrictions by sectors and geographical areas, letting less-affected areas return to normal life first.

A first step to ease confinement will be taken at the weekend, when children will be allowed out for walks accompanied by an adult.



