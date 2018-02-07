Spain's economy minister says has clear chance of winning ECB post

Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said he had a clear change of being named the European Central Bank's vice president after officially announcing his candidature earlier on Wednesday.

MADRID: Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said he had a clear change of being named the European Central Bank's vice president after officially announcing his candidature earlier on Wednesday.

De Guindos also said he expected Spain to grow more than a growth forecast by the European Union of 2.6 percent in 2018 and reiterated his expectation that economic output would expanded by around 3 percent this year.

