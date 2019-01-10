Spain's far-right Vox backs opposition bid to govern Andalusia - media

REUTERS: Spain's far-right Vox party agreed on Wednesday to back the conservatives' bid to rule the southern Andalusia region jointly with the centre-right, several local media said.

The deal with the conservative People's Party and centre-right Ciudadanos will see the ruling Socialists lose control of Andalusia after 36 years. It comes ahead of a busy electoral year in Spain.

(Reporting by Sam Edwards; Editing by Ingrid Melander)