Spain's new coronavirus cases spike to 2,935, total at 337,334

MADRID: Spain reported a sharp rise in new coronavirus infections on Thursday (Aug 13) as 2,935 cases were diagnosed in the past 24 hours, after 1,690 were reported the previous day, according to health ministry data.

That brought the cumulative total to 337,334 cases. The ministry also said 70 people had died over the past seven days, with the cumulative death toll reaching 28,605.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram