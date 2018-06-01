Spain's PM Rajoy will not resign ahead of no-confidence vote - PP senior member

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will not resign ahead of a vote of confidence in his leadership on Friday, the Secretary-General of his People's Party (PP), Maria Dolores de Cospedal, said on Thursday.

"Mariano Rajoy will not resign," de Cospedal said in a press conference on the sidelines of a debate in parliament ahead of the vote which has taken all day and will continue on Friday morning ahead of the vote.

Rajoy's hours in office appeared numbered on Thursday after a Basque political party said it would back the no-confidence vote brought over a corruption case, paving the way for Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez to take power.

