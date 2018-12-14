Spain's prosecutor accuses singer Shakira of tax fraud

Spain's public prosecutor has filed an accusation of tax fraud against Colombian singer Shakira, the prosecutor's spokesman said.

The prosecutor alleges she avoided more than 14.5 million euros (US$16.34 million) in payments over a three-year period in which she lived in the north-eastern region of Catalonia, Europa Press reported.

It is the latest case of a high-profile figure being accused of avoiding paying tax in Spain, following investigations into footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

(US$1 = 0.8873 euros)

(Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Paul Day)

Source: Reuters

