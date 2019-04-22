Spain's socialists lead with 31.5% ahead of Apr 28 election: Poll

World

Spain's socialists lead with 31.5% ahead of Apr 28 election: Poll

An electoral poster of Spain's Socialist (PSOE) leader and current PM Pedro Sanchez
An electoral poster of Spain's Socialist (PSOE) leader and current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez outside the PSOE headquarters in Madrid. (REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo)

Bookmark

MADRID: Spain's Socialists led in a poll published on Monday (Apr 22) in newspaper ABC with 31.5 per cent of votes, equivalent to between 134 and 139 seats in the 350-seat parliament, but short of a majority ahead of a general election on Apr 28.

A coalition of three right-wing parties - People's Party (PP), Ciudadanos and far-right Vox - would get 45.4 per cent of votes, equivalent to between 153 and 162 seats, also be short of the 176 seats needed to secure a parliamentary majority, according to the poll conducted by GAD3.

Socialist Pedro Sanchez could be reelected as prime minister if he manages to form a parliamentary majority with the support of at least two of an array of parties - far-left Podemos and a Catalan pro-independence group - that backed him last June when he won a vote of confidence against PP's government at the time.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark