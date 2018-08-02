Spain's Socialists seen easily winning election if held today

Spain's Socialists (PSOE) would easily win a general election if a vote was held today, winning 29.9 percent of the vote, according to an official poll released on Thursday.

MADRID: Spain's Socialists (PSOE) would easily win a general election if a vote was held today, winning 29.9 percent of the vote, according to an official poll released on Thursday.

It was the first poll since June's change of government in Spain following a no-confidence vote which toppled the conservative People's Party (PP) after dozens of officials were charged in a high profile corruption case.

Advertisement

PP fell in to joint second place with the market-friendly Ciudadanos party, both polling with 20.4 percent of the vote.

Anti-austerity party Podemos dropped to 15.6 percent of the vote, the poll showed.

Those results compared to previous poll published in May which showed the PP taking 24 percent, Ciudadanos 22.4 percent, Socialists 22 percent and Podemos 19.6 percent.

(Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day)

Advertisement