Spain's Socialists seen gaining support ahead of April election: Report

MADRID: Support for Spain's Socialists was seen rising ahead of the Apr 28 election in a poll of polls published by newspaper El Pais late on Tuesday (Mar 12), though the ruling party was expected to fall well short of a majority.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's party was seen winning 27.3 per cent of the vote, up since he announced the snap election Feb 15, while the main conservative opposition, the People's Party (PP), saw support drop to 20.0 per cent.

Backing for far-right party Vox rose sharply to 12.1 per cent, while support for new parties centre-right Ciudadanos and Podemos fell to 16.3 per cent and 13.8 per cent respectively.

The results are an average, calculated by El Pais, of several opinion polls.

