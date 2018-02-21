Spain's Supreme court orders the arrest of former Catalan MP Anna Gabriel

Spain's Supreme Court has called for the arrest of former Catalan member of parliament Anna Gabriel after she failed to appear in court on Wednesday to answer charges related to the region's independence push.

Gabriel was called to appear in the Supreme Court on charges of sedition and rebellion surrounding her alleged part in Catalonia's illegal independence referendum and subsequent secession declaration in October.

On Tuesday, Gabriel said from Switzerland she would not travel to Madrid to face the charges as she did not believe she would have a fair trial.

