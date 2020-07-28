Spain's total COVID-19 cases jump by more than 6,000 over weekend

MADRID: Spain reported a cumulative total of 278,782 coronavirus cases on Monday (Jul 27), health ministry data showed, up from 272,421 on Friday, with the figure including results from antibody tests on people who may have already recovered.

A total of 855 new cases were diagnosed in the past day, while the ministry is monitoring 361 clusters across the country.

Spain does not report daily coronavirus data over the weekend.

