Spain swears in new cabinet with record number of women

MADRID: King Felipe VI on Thursday (Jun 7) swore in Spain's new pro-EU government with a record 11 women members including in key posts such as defence and economy, and six male ministers.

With just 84 seats in Spain's 350-seat parliament, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's administration also has the smallest representation of any government since the country returned to democracy and it is not expected to last until the end of its mandate in 2020.