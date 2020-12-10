Spain: Two dead in inferno of building occupied by squatters

MADRID: Firefighters in northeastern Spain found two bodies in an abandoned building occupied by migrants and other squatters that caught fire and partially collapsed, while emergency works continued on Thursday (Dec 10) to extinguish the flames and assess if more people were trapped inside.

The fire in Badalona, a suburban town of 200,000 north of Barcelona, also injured at least 18 people, including three who are in very critical condition, authorities said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catalonia's acting regional chief, Pere Aragones, said that some 60 people have been accounted for so far, but that the industrial building could have been occupied by more than 100 squatters.

Work was underway to fully extinguish the flames and stabilise the structure to safely access it and look for anyone else who might be trapped inside, Aragones told Spanish public broadcaster TVE.

Police officers cordon off a street as firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a building in Badalona, Spain, on Thursday, Dec 10, 2020. (Photo: AP/Joan Mateu)

Local media reported that some of the squatters were African migrants who had found shelter in the abandoned building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aragones said that many occupants were believed to be in Spain without permission and had left the scene without being taken care of as soon as they escaped the flames.

“There has been a tragedy above the economic tragedy in which many of the people already found themselves,” Aragones told Spanish public broadcaster TVE.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a building in Badalona, Spain, on Thursday, Dec 10, 2020. (Photo: AP/Joan Mateu)

The regional interior minister, Miquel Samper, said that authorities would investigate if the fire was “fortuitous or intentional”.

Advertisement

Most of the injured were being treated for trauma after they jumped from the building to escape the flames, emergency coordinator Francisco Tebar told TVE. Around 30 people were rescued from windows before the roof collapsed at various points.

The building had been occupied for at least eight years, said Xavier Garcia Albiol, the Badalona mayor, adding that the city hall had started work to empty the building after drug sales and petty thefts increased in the area during the past two years, provoking problems with other neighbours.