Spanish court condemns five men for sexual abuse in San Fermin fiesta, clears them of rape

A Spanish court condemned on Thursday five men accused of the group rape of an 18-year-old woman at the 2016 San Fermin bull running festival in 2016 to nine years in prison each for the lesser crime of sexual abuse.

The case had sparked widespread anger around Spain following

concern over increased reports of sex attacks at the annual festival and over the mistreatment of women in general.

The case has also drawn international attention, coming at a time of heightened global concern over the sexual abuse of women in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Following the ruling, protesters gathered outside the court chanting: "It's not abuse, it's rape" and shook their fists at the building.

The state prosecutor had asked for prison sentences of more than 20 years for each of the men. Instead they were given nine-year sentences.

After a five-month trial held behind closed doors to protect the victim's identity, a judge read out the sentences in a televised address from the court in the northern region of Navarra.

Under Spanish law, the lesser charge of sexual abuse differs from rape in that it does not involve violence or intimidation.

The five men, including a former policeman and a former soldier, and the victim, who is from Madrid, were not present in court. They have been held in custody since July 2016.

The judge, who did not give the reasoning behind the sentence, also ordered the men to pay the victim 50,000 euros (£43,579) in compensation. The ruling can be appealed in Spain's Supreme Court.

The incident took place at the San Fermin festival, which brings more than million people to Pamplona for the nine-day-long festival in July.

The Running of the Bulls involves hundreds of people dressed in white shirts and red neckerchiefs running down narrow streets in front of fighting bulls before ending in the city's bull-ring, where bullfights take place in the afternoon.

However, the festival is just as famous for the drinking and revelry that takes place on the sidelines with huge street parties, processions and firework displays. The event draws thousands of tourists from all over the world.

Thousands of people took to the streets two years ago to protest against sexual assault at the festival and the Pamplona council has mounted a campaign against sexual harassment in recent years, increasing policing and encouraging women to report attacks.

Feminist groups scheduled protests for Thursday evening in Spanish cities around the country, including outside the Justice Ministry in Madrid, in reaction to the sentence.

