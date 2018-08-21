Spanish government declines to comment on any impact of Genoa bridge disaster on deal to buy Abertis

Spain's Public Works Ministry declined to comment on Monday on whether a motorway bridge collapse this month in Genoa would affect a deal between Atlantia, whose subsidiary manages the bridge, and Spanish firm ACS.

MADRID: Spain's Public Works Ministry declined to comment on Monday on whether a motorway bridge collapse this month in Genoa would affect a deal between Atlantia, whose subsidiary manages the bridge, and Spanish firm ACS.

Atlantia and ACS agreed in March to jointly buy Spain's Abertis in a deal to create the world's biggest toll road operator, which still needs final approval from the Spanish Government.

A spokesman said the Ministry is still waiting for some technical meetings including with the Defense Ministry.

"These meeting have not happened because of the summer holidays," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Andrés González, editing by Isla Binnie)