Spanish government rejects Catalan ultimatum on self-determination

MADRID: Spain's government on Tuesday said it rejected any ultimatum from Catalonia on moving towards self-determination and remained focussed on having a wide-ranging dialogue with the restive region to resolve a secession crisis.

Catalan regional head Quim Torra had threatened earlier on Tuesday to withdraw parliamentary support for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez if he did not agree within a month on a self-determination mechanism.

"We don't accept ultimatums," the government's spokeswoman Isabel Celaa told journalists at a news conference.

"Self-government yes but independence no," she added.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)