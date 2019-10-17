Spanish King Felipe VI to visit Cuba in November

HAVANA: Spain's King Felipe VI will visit Cuba next month as part of the 500th anniversary celebrations of the island nation's capital Havana, the European country's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Wednesday (Oct 16).

"I can confirm it will take place in November" after the Spanish general elections on November 10, Borrell said during a visit to Havana where he met his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez.

It will be the first official visit by a Spanish king since Juan Carlos participated in an Ibero-American summit in 1999.

Borrell said the visit would "mark a new milestone in the relations between our two people."

Cuba was colonised by the Spanish in 1492 and did not gain independence until 1898, although it was then a US protectorate until 1902 when it achieved formal independence.

Rodriguez said the royal couple would be "received in Havana with warm hospitality from our government and our people."

