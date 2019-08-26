Spanish navy detonate Civil War shell found off Barcelona beach

BARCELONA: Spanish navy specialists on Monday (Aug 26) detonated an old explosive device dating back to the Spanish Civil War that had been found underwater just off one of Barcelona's most popular beaches, police said.

The beach remained closed to the public on Monday, having been evacuated on Sunday afternoon after an off-duty police officer discovered the unexploded cannon projectile 25m from shore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The shell, thought to date back to the 1936 to 1939 Spanish Civil War and contain 70kg of the explosive TNT, was moved with floating devices one nautical mile out to sea and to a depth of some 40m, where it was successfully detonated, police said.

