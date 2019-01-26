Spanish rescuers find body of toddler trapped in well

TOTALAN, Spain: Spanish rescuers on Saturday (Jan 26) found the dead body of a two-year-old boy who had fallen into a deep narrow well in southern Spain on Jan 13, a Spanish official said.

Miners had been drilling day and night to reach the boy into the borehole - 100m deep and just 25cm wide - which was blocked with soil.

The rescue team found "the lifeless body of the little one" at 1.25am, the central government's representative in the southwestern region of Andalusia, Alfonso Rodriguez Gomez de Celis, wrote on Twitter.



The well is just 25cm wide. (Photo: Bomberos de Malaga)

Rescuers had been working around-the-clock to try to reach two-year-old Julen Rosello, whose parents say he slipped down a narrow shaft as he played on Jan 13 in Totalan, a town near Malaga.



The well had been bored a month earlier during water prospection works and was not covered or protected, according to local media reports.

