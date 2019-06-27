Spanish woman files police complaint against hitman she hired to kill her partner

MADRID: A Spanish woman hired her son-in-law to kill her partner and then went to the police to file a complaint of fraud when he failed to follow through with the murder, police said on Thursday (Jun 27).

The bizarre case ended with the authorities arresting both the would-be hitman, as well as the woman and her daughter, police said in a statement.

The woman and her daughter went to a police station in central Madrid in June to file two complaints, the police added.

The first complaint was against the woman's romantic partner, who the woman claimed had tricked her out of more than €60,000 (US$68,000) over the years.

The second was against her son-in-law, who had agreed to kill her partner, police said.

Her son-in-law offered to kill the woman's partner after being told by the woman's daughter about the alleged scam.

He claimed to be in Spain's secret service and asked for an advance of €7,000 to carry out the killing, promising then to sell the man's organs and recover the €60,000 that the woman had been allegedly swindled of.

"The murder never happened and the women felt tricked," the police said. The man and the two women are accused of incitement to commit murder.

Police said the would-be victim was found in perfect health.