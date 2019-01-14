Speaker gives Swedish Soc Dem leader 48 hours to get backing for govt
STOCKHOLM: The speaker of Sweden's parliament said on Monday he would give Social Democrat leader 48 hours to persuade the Left Party to back his candidacy for the premiership before calling a vote.
"I'm giving them 48 hours to solve these problems and I assume they will do all they can to reach a solution," speaker Andreas Norlen told reporters.
The centre-right Centre, Liberal and Green parties have agreed a deal to give Lofven a second term in office, but the Left Party, whose support the former welder needs to be elected, said they wanted assurances they would have a voice in policy in return for their support.
