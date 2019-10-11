Multiple people stabbed in attack at Manchester shopping centre

MANCHESTER: At least five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital after an attack at Arndale shopping centre in the Northern English city of Manchester on Friday (Oct 11).

Greater Manchester Police said that a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault.

The man was arrested at the scene and has been taken into custody for questioning, said the Greater Manchester Police in a statement on Twitter.

"In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident ," they added.

Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation as the police determine the circumstances, they said.

The center has been evacuated, the BBC reported.

Video circulating on social media showed heavy police presence outside the building.

Another video appeared to show a police officer pinning a person down on the ground outside the shopping centre. Another police officer is seen pointing what looks like a taser at the person on the ground.

@MENnewsdesk guy being held by police with a tazer outside the arndale pic.twitter.com/O8y0786CEw — John Greenhalgh (@JohnGre07881147) October 11, 2019

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.