Five people stabbed at Manchester shopping centre; man arrested

MANCHESTER: Five people were stabbed at Arndale shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester on Friday (Oct 11), and police said counter-terrorism detectives were leading the investigation.

Police added that a man in his 40s had been arrested at the scene on suspicion of serious assault.



"We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

"In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them.

"Given the location of the incident and its nature, officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances."

Local reports said the mall in the heart of the city had been evacuated, with large numbers of police and paramedics in attendance.

A video circulating on social media showed a police officer pinning a person down on the ground outside the shopping centre. Another police officer is seen pointing what looks like a taser at the person.

Another photograph circulating on social media showed paramedics screening off a cafe to treat victims after the shopping centre was evacuated.



@MENnewsdesk guy being held by police with a tazer outside the arndale pic.twitter.com/O8y0786CEw — John Greenhalgh (@JohnGre07881147) October 11, 2019

Shop worker Jordan, 23, told Britain's domestic Press Association news agency that "a man was running around with a knife lunging at multiple people, one of which came into my store visibly shaken with a small graze".



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "shocked" by the incident.

"Shocked by the incident in Manchester and my thoughts are with the injured and all those affected," he said in a tweet. "Thank you to our excellent emergency services who responded and who are now investigating what happened."

