'Several wounded' in stabbing in shopping street in The Hague: Dutch police

THE HAGUE: A number of people were wounded in a stabbing in one of the main shopping streets in the centre of the Dutch city of The Hague on Friday (Nov 29) night, police said.

"Stabbing incident with several wounded at the Grote Marktstraat in The Hague. Emergency services are on site," the city's police said on Twitter.

Dutch media showed members of the public gathered behind a police cordon on the shopping street, where shoppers had earlier been hunting Black Friday bargains.

Police helicopters flew over the scene and several emergency vehicles were on site.

Police said they were looking for a "slightly dark-skinned man" aged between 40 and 50 wearing a black top, scarf and grey jogging bottoms.

Dutch authorities did not give further information about the circumstances of the incident.

