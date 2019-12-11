Starboard picks stake in Mednax, calls for co's sale: WSJ

REUTERS: Activist investor Starboard Value LP is pushing healthcare service provider Mednax Inc to sell all or part of itself, reported the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter.

Starboard, which acquired a sizable stake in the company, has privately nominated a majority slate of directors for Mednax's board.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mednax is in talks with Starboard for a withdrawal of the slate and if a deal is not reached, it could lead to a potential proxy battle, the report said.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)