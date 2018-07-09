Starbucks to eliminate plastic straws in stores globally by 2020

SEATTLE: By 2020, consumers will no longer be able to get single-use plastic straws at all Starbucks stores globally.

This would apply to its more than 28,000 company operated and licensed stores, the coffee giant announced on Monday (Jul 9).

Advertisement

Starbucks said it will make available strawless lids or straws made of other materials instead.



“Starbucks has designed, developed and manufactured a strawless lid, which will become the standard for all iced coffee, tea and espresso beverages," the company said in a news release.



"The lid is currently available in more than 8,000 stores in the United States and Canada for select beverages including Starbucks Draft Nitro and Cold Foam."

In Asia, the lid is being piloted for Nitro beverages in markets such as China, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.



Advertisement

Advertisement

For customers who prefer to have or need a straw, Starbucks said straws made of paper or compostable plastic will be available upon request - for their Frappuccino blended beverages.



Starbucks is among several major companies that have announced measures to cut plastic waste. Swedish furniture giant IKEA recently announced that it will stop selling single-use plastic products at all its stores globally by 2020.

McDonald's also said last month that it would replace plastic straws with paper ones in the United Kingdom and Ireland from September.



Starbucks said the new strawless lids will first be implemented in Seattle and Vancouver in the third quarter of this year. Phased rollouts within the US and Canada will then follow.



A global rollout of the strawless lid will begin in Europe, starting with select stores in France and the Netherlands.



The custom lids will also be introduced in the UK, just as the market expands its £0.05 (US$0.07) paper cup charge to 950 stores.