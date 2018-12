KHARTOUM: A state of emergency was declared in the city of Atbara, Sudan, after hundreds of people protested against price increases, the Nile River state's security committee said.

A curfew was declared from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alison Williams)