State of the Union: Trump zeroes in on North Korea, Iran threats

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump used his biggest stage on Tuesday (Jan 31) to warn of the nuclear threat from North Korea, as fears grow again in Washington that conflict may be looming.

In recent weeks, US officials have laid the groundwork for a pivot to strategies for a world of renewed great power competition with the likes of Russia and China.

In his first State of the Union address to Congress and the nation, Trump described Moscow and Beijing as challenging "our interests, our economy, and our values." But he saved his harshest words for Iran and North Korea.

"North Korea's reckless pursuit of nuclear missiles could very soon threaten our homeland," he warned, implying he has a narrow window to respond to Pyongyang's ambition.

Branding North Korea's leadership "depraved," President Donald Trump vowed a continued campaign of maximum pressure.



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis have been pushing a diplomatic strategy to convince North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to come to the table and negotiate away his nuclear arms.

But other senior figures have reportedly endorsed the idea of a "bloody nose" strike to damage Kim's nuclear sector and show the US means business, hopefully without provoking a wider war.

"Past experience has taught us that complacency and concessions only invite aggression and provocation," he declared.

"We need only look at the depraved character of the North Korean regime to understand the nature of the nuclear threat it could pose to America and to our allies."

Trump also upped the ante in his stand-off with Iran, vowing US support for street protests against Tehran's clerical regime.

And again he compared himself favorably to his predecessor Barack Obama, suggesting that it had been a mistake not to back the failed 2009 Green Revolution in Iran.

"When the people of Iran rose up against the crimes of their corrupt dictatorship, I did not stay silent," he declared.

"America stands with the people of Iran in their courageous struggle for freedom," he promised, to applause from assembled lawmakers.

The president also highlighted gains made against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria, while warning that "there is much more work to be done" in the war against the jihadists.



CALL FOR UNITY

On the domestic front, President Donald Trump made a pitch for national unity and strong borders, calling for "one American family" after a year plagued by acrimony, division and scandal.

He sought to put the spotlight on a robust Trump economy, while pointedly calling on a packed joint session of Congress to enact hardline curbs on immigration.

"Tonight, I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people we were elected to serve," he said.

"Tonight, I want to talk about what kind of future we are going to have, and what kind of Nation we are going to be. All of us, together, as one team, one people, and one American family."

Trump's opening tone was uncharacteristically conciliatory, although it bridged no compromise on his drive to reduce immigration - which he painted as responsible for a plethora of social ills.

Trump's State of the Union was the third longest on record at one hour twenty minutes.

Among those looking on were dozens of cross-armed Democratic lawmakers, some decked in black to honor the victims of sexual harassment and still others wearing butterfly stickers in support of immigrants - two social issues that more than any others have roiled America in the age of Trump.