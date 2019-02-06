State of the Union: US President Donald Trump urges unity

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address on Tuesday (Feb 5) to call for a new era of cooperation to break "decades" of political gridlock and unlock America's promise.

"We can make our communities safer, our families stronger, our culture richer, our faith deeper, and our middle class bigger and more prosperous than ever before," Trump said.

"But we must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution - and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good. Together, we can break decades of political stalemate."

Trump took a swipe at the ongoing probe of the president's possible connections to Russia, saying during his State of the Union address that "ridiculous partisan investigations" could slow down America's economic growth.

"An economic miracle is taking place in the United States, and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations," Trump said during his speech.

"If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn't work that way," he added.

President Trump also told Americans that illegal immigration was an urgent national crisis and he vowed to build a border wall as he sought funding for a project rejected by Democrats.

"In the past, most of the people in this room voted for a wall, but the proper wall never got built. I will get it built," Trump said in the highly anticipated speech before a joint session of the US Congress, with his main Democratic adversary, new House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, watching over his shoulder.

"Simply put, walls work and walls save lives. So let's work together, compromise, and reach a deal that will truly make America safe," he said, just 10 days before a deadline for Congress to reach a bipartisan agreement on funding for border security.



CHINA'S 'THEFT' OF US JOBS

On China, Trump told Congress that Washington's aggressive trade negotiations with Beijing would mean an end to its alleged "theft" of US jobs and wealth.

He also called on China to make the kind of far-reaching "structural" changes to industrial policy that analysts say Beijing is likely to resist.

"We are now making it clear to China that after years of targeting our industries, and stealing our intellectual property, the theft of American jobs and wealth has come to an end," Trump said in his annual State of the Union address.

Any agreement with Beijing "must include real, structural change to end unfair trade practices," Trump said.