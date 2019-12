REUTERS: Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp said on Friday its drug to treat neuromuscular diseases failed to meet the main goals of a late-stage trial.

The trial was testing the drug, elamipretide, to treat patients with primary mitochondrial myopathy, but failed to help patients walk better and reduce fatigue, the company said. (https://reut.rs/3918ob9)

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)