Swedish PM Lofven resigns in wake of no-confidence vote

STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Monday (Jun 28) that he had handed in his notice of resignation, giving parliament's speaker the job of finding a new prime minister after the Social Democrat leader lost a vote of no confidence last week.

Lofven lost the confidence vote in parliament on Jun 21 after the Left Party withdrew its support, triggering frenzied talks as both the centre-left and centre-right tried to line up enough support to form a government.

He had until midnight tonight to find fresh backing in parliament, enabling him to hand over the job of finding a new government to the speaker with the expectation of being reappointed, or to call a snap election.

Lofven, a former union boss and welder, has headed a fragile minority coalition with the Greens since 2018, relying on support from two small centre-right parties and the Left Party to remain in power.

The centre-left and centre-right blocs are now evenly balanced in parliament, and opinion polls show a general election might not change the picture.

It took Lofven four months to form a government after 2018's inconclusive election.

