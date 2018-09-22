Still work to do before a second Trump-Kim meeting, Pompeo says

The United States is working to set up a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but there is still work to do "to make sure conditions are right," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

“We’re working on it. But there’s still a little bit of work to do left to make sure the conditions are right and that the two leaders are put in a position where we can make substantial progress,” Pompeo told Fox News in an interview.

Pompeo told NBC News in a separate interview that he hoped the meeting could take place "before too long."

