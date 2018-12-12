Strasbourg gunman cried 'Allahu Akbar': French prosecutor

STRASBOURG, France: The gunman who carried out a mass shooting at a Christmas market in Strasbourg cried Allahu Akbar (God is Greatest) as he opened fire, France's anti-terror prosecutor Remy Heitz said on Wednesday (Dec 12).

The gunman is still on the run, but four people connected to him were detained overnight in the eastern French city, Heitz told a news conference.

At least three people were killed in the shooting and 13 others injured, some seriously.

The gunman has not been named by French authorities. What is known is that the 29-year-old lived in a small apartment in a rundown housing block, and has spent time in prison in France and Germany.

"It's a building for desperate people. No one wants to live there," one local, 37-year-old Bemba N'diaye told an AFP reporter near the nine-storey concrete block in the Hohberg district where the suspect lived.

"People there are very isolated," N'diaye said.

Others said the man was known in the area owing to his criminal record, but he kept a low profile.

"His family has lived around here for a while, but he lived on his own nearby," Zach, 22, said. "He was discreet, not a thug."

The suspected gunman has been sentenced 27 times in France, Germany and Switzerland, mostly for violence and robbery, prosecutor Heitz said at the press conference.

On his identity card, seen by an AFP reporter, the suspect has dark eyes, black hair and a short beard.

He is "known for a number of criminal offences ... but has never been linked to terrorist offences", French deputy interior minister Laurent Nunez told France Inter radio on Wednesday.

The man was added to watchlist of possible extremists while in prison in France in 2015 after he "called for practising a radical form of religion", Nunez said.

He has since been monitored by France's domestic intelligence agency, the DGSI, which is highly stretched due to the large number of suspected extremists in France.

About 25,000 people are currently on the "S" extremism watchlist, 9,700 of them for radicalism "linked mainly to Islamist terror movements," according to the interior ministry.

In 2016, the suspected shooter was jailed in Germany for robberies in the city of Mainz and the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg before being expelled back to France after serving a year behind bars.

German authorities were on the lookout for the fugitive on Wednesday "along the Rhine" river which serves as the border between France and Germany, a spokesman from the Baden-Wuerttemberg region said.

"But at the moment we do not believe that he has crossed into the country," he added.

The lone gunman, armed with an handgun and a knife, shot and stabbed passers-by at the traditional Christmas market on Tuesday evening before fleeing in a taxi.

A grenade, four knives and a pistol were found at his home, police said.