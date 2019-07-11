Strip club charity event at Trump golf course cancelled

WASHINGTON: A strip club said Wednesday (Jul 10) that a charity golf tournament that was to be held at one of US President Donald Trump's courses has been cancelled.

The event at the Trump National Doral course in Florida was to raise money for a local charity and was offering players the "caddy girl of your choice," according to Shadow Cabaret, the Miami-area club that organised it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Due to the climate of everything surrounding our golf tournament, Shadow Cabaret has decided to cancel the event. We want to apologise to anyone that may have been offended by the tournament," it said on its Facebook page.

Shadow Cabaret's website billed the tournament as "Miami's sexiest charity event of 2019" and featured a pink lipstick kiss imprint on a golf ball in a flyer-like announcement that also included the Trump family crest in the bottom right corner.

The event was to kick off with "meet your caddy girl" on Friday, followed by the tournament and a "gala show" on Saturday, the announcement said.

The Trump Organisation and the Miami Allstars Foundation - the basketball-related non-profit that was to benefit from the event - also announced the cancellation, according to the Washington Post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Post reported Wednesday that Carlos Alamilla, the director of Miami Allstars, had paid little attention to the planned event and not seen the advertisements until the newspaper called him.

After that, he called the club and said: "We're not participating, and I think you should cancel the event," the Post said.

The Trump Organisation said in a statement carried by US media that since "the charity has removed its affiliation, the event will no longer be taking place at our property and all amounts paid will be refunded."

"Our intention was to raise money for a deserving local charity. Trump Doral, the hotel, has no association with our company outside of simply allowing us to rent the golf course," Shadow Cabaret said.