Strong earthquake rattles Southern California, early reports of damage east of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES: A powerful earthquake struck Southern California on Thursday (Jul 4), touching off house fires and damaging buildings in a desert town northeast of Los Angeles, but authorities had no early reports of injuries.

The 6.4 magnitude quake, the largest in two decades in the area, struck about 182 kilometres northeast of Los Angeles near the city of Ridgecrest at around 1.30pm EDT (1.30am Singapore time Friday), according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).



The Kern County Fire Department said on Twitter it was working with "nearly 2 dozens incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around the city of Ridgecrest, CA."



US President Donald Trump said the situation in Southern California appeared to be under control amid reports of scattered damage.

"Been fully briefed on earthquake in Southern California. All seems to be very much under control!" Trump tweeted.

Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breedon said the city was dealing with fires and broken gas lines, as well as falling objects that hit people, as the city endured many aftershocks.

"We are used to earthquakes but we're not used to this significance," she told MSNBC.

The quake is the largest in Southern California since the 1994 magnitude 6.6 Northridge earthquake, USGS geophysicist Paul Caruso said. That quake, which was centred in a heavily-populated area of Los Angeles, caused billions of dollars of damage.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California. (AFP/Nicolas RAMALLO/Simon MALFATTO)

Breedon said she had never felt a quake "like this long rolling" temblor, adding she was driving in her car when it happened and immediately pulled up her emergency brake.

She said the city of Ridgecrest had asked residents to look after others, especially the elderly, which form a large part of the city's population.

DEATH VALLEY

The quake struck near the city of Ridgecrest and the US Navy's China Lake weapons testing range.

A hospital damaged by the quake in Ridgecrest was being evacuated, and an official at China Lake said there was "substantial damage" to their facilities, including fires, water leaks and spills of hazardous materials.

The USGS said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.6, was very shallow - only 10.7 kilometres - which would have amplified its effect.

The temblor, which struck in an area on the edge of Death Valley National Park, was felt throughout Los Angeles, as far north as Fresno, and as far east as Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was even felt south of the border in Mexico, where buildings were evacuated in the towns of Tijuana and Mexicali, according to Baja State officials.

Chuck Schlie, who lives in St. Louis and was visiting Los Angeles for the first time with his family, said he was lying in bed at his hotel room in nearby Anaheim when he felt rumbling.

"I thought wow this is really weird. Am I going crazy?" Schlie said outside the historic TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard. "If you've never experienced it, you think am I out of my mind? Why am I feeling like this?"

According to European quake agency EMSC, the quake was felt in an area inhabited by some 20 million people.

"We were just panicked trying to get out of the house because everything was just falling out of the cabinets, off the shelves, off the walls, pictures ... They were flying like missiles off the shelves," resident April Rodriguez in Trona, California, south of Ridgecrest, said on CNN.

James Wilhorn, the manager of Howard's Mini Mart in Ridgecrest, said his gas station was the only one open in the area because of damage to other gas stations and the Independence Day holiday, and there was a line of 20 cars waiting to fill their tanks.

"I mopped up over 76 litres of wine that fell over in addition to the beer, soda and the cooler that fell over. We have several thousand dollars worth of damage," Wilhorn said.

MORE QUAKES, POWER OUTAGES

The epicentre was very close to Ridgecrest, a town with a population of more than 27,600 in the high desert. The area has suffered earthquake swarms in the past, including a series of some 2,500 tremors over the course of five weeks in the summer of 1995.

We expect to be seeing a lot of earthquakes today ... Probably at least one more will be damaging" Lucy Jones, a USGS seismologist, told a televised news conference. She said there were at least two seismic faults involved.



Seismologist Lucy Jones talks during a news conference at the Caltech Seismological Laboratory in Pasadena, California. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

According to poweroutage.us, there were some 5,851 customers without power in Kern County.

