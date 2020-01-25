Strong earthquake strikes eastern Turkey, six dead

ISTANBUL: A powerful earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Friday (Jan 24), killing six people and damaging buildings near the epicentre of the tremor, which was felt in several neighbouring countries.

The magnitude 6.8 quake hit Elazig province, about 550km (340 miles) east of the capital, Ankara, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two regional governors, in Elazig and neighbouring Malatya, said three people were killed in each province and 225 people were injured.

State broadcaster TRT showed footage of police and emergency workers searching a partly collapsed building in Elazig. Windows were smashed and balconies had crashed to the ground.

At another collapsed building, teams from Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) worked with their hands to remove bricks and plaster from the ruins.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu described the earthquake as a 'level 3' incident according to the country's emergency response plan. This means it requires assistance at the national level but is one stage short of needing international help.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The quake struck in a remote, relatively sparsely populated area and it could take some time for authorities to establish the full extent of damage.

AFAD officials warned residents not to return to damaged buildings because of the danger of further aftershocks. It said beds, blankets and tents were being sent to the area, where the overnight temperature was below 0 degrees Celsius.

State media in Syria and Iran both reported the earthquake was felt in those countries. Local media in Lebanon said the cities of Beirut and Tripoli also felt the quake.

Turkey has a history of powerful earthquakes. More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake struck the western city of Izmit, 90km (55 miles) southeast of Istanbul. About 500,000 people were made homeless.

In 2011 an earthquake struck the eastern city of Van and the town of Ercis, some 100km (60 miles) to the north, killing at least 523 people.