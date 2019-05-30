Strong quake strikes off El Salvador, no initial reports of damage

SAN SALVADOR: An earthquake measured at 6.6-magnitude struck off the coast of El Salvador early on Thursday (May 30), though emergency services in the Central American country said there were no initial reports of significant damage.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake's epicentre was in the Pacific Ocean some 27km south-southeast of the port of La Libertad. The quake struck at a depth of just over 65km, the USGS said.

El Salvador's civil protection authority said on Twitter that according to an initial assessment of the country, the earthquake had not had a "serious or generalized" impact. The sea off La Libertad was normal, it added.

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Guatemala. The quake was so strong it was likely felt throughout Central America, officials said.

Coastal residents should avoid entering the water for four hours after the quake, the ministry said on Twitter.

President-elect Nayib Bukele said on Twitter that the earthquake was felt "throughout 100 percent of the country."

No casualties or damage have been reported so far but police and firemen are fanning out across the country to evaluate the situation, said Civil Protection chief Jorge Melendez.

The education ministry cancelled classes in coastal areas.



The US National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no warning in place for the coast of the western United States.

