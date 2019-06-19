Student becomes first in the UK to be convicted for 3D printed gun: Police

LONDON: A student was convicted on Wednesday (Jun 19) of manufacturing a firearm using a 3D printer, in what London's police said they believed was the first such successful prosecution in Britain.

Tendai Muswere, 26, pleaded guilty to making the 3D printed gun, in a hearing at Southwark Crown Court in the British capital.

Police searched Muswere's central London home on drugs grounds in October 2017. They found evidence of cannabis cultivation - and also components of a 3D printed gun, capable of firing a lethal shot.

Zimbabwean national Muswere, who does not hold a firearms licence, said he was printing the firearm for a university film project and claimed he did not know that the components were capable of firing.

AFP/Handout

"He later refused to comment on what his film project was about," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Officers went through his internet search history and found he had viewed videos demonstrating how to use a 3D printer to manufacture firearms which fired live ammunition.

A second raid in February 2018 resulted in the discovery of further components of a 3D printed gun.

"Muswere claimed that he was printing the firearms for a 'dystopian' university film project but he has not explained why he included the component parts necessary to make a lethal barrelled weapon," said Acting Detective Sergeant Jonathan Roberts, who led the investigation.

"Muswere was planning to line the printed firearms with steel tubes in order to make a barrel capable of firing.

"This conviction, which I believe is the first of its kind relating to the use of a 3D printer to produce a firearm, has prevented a viable gun from getting into the hands of criminals."

Muswere will be sentenced on Aug 9.