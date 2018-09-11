Student killed in twin bomb attack near Afghan girls' school

JALALABAD, Afghanistan: A boy was killed and four others wounded in a double bombing outside a school in restive eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday (Sep 11), officials and witnesses said, in the latest violence to hit the country.

The first explosion happened in front of Malika Omaira girls' school in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, at around 8.30am local time (12pm Singapore time), provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani told AFP.

Advertisement

A second bomb went off as students from a neighbouring boys' school and locals gathered at the scene, Khogyani added.

Witnesses told AFP the casualties were students from the boys' school.

"We went with other boys to see what had happened after we heard an explosion near the girls' school," 12-year-old Elyas told AFP from his hospital bed.

"Another explosion hit us and I was wounded (in the leg).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I saw girls crying, rushing out of school. They were all in a panic."

The twin blasts took place an hour after a bomb exploded outside Biba Hawa girls' school in nearby Behsood district, Jalalabad education department spokesman Asif Shinwari said.

Students had not arrived for class and there were no casualties, he added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attacks in Nangarhar, but the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in the region.

Both Islamist groups have long opposed female education and have forced the closure of countless girls' schools across Afghanistan.