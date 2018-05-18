Student, teacher killed, 43 injured in US bus crash

NEW YORK: An American school bus carrying fifth graders collided with a dump truck on a New Jersey interstate on Thursday (May 17), killing a student and a teacher, and injuring more than 40 others, officials said.

The accident happened at 10.21am (10.21pm Singapore time) in Mount Olive, about 80 kilometres west of New York. The bus had been taking the school children to Waterloo village on a class outdoor education trip.

Advertisement

#NJSP investigating serious MVA westbound on I-80 @ MP 25 in Mount Olive Twp, Morris County involving a school bus and dump truck. All lanes shut down. No further information available at this time. #Alert — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) May 17, 2018

There were 45 people on board - seven adults and 38 students. Two were killed and the other 43 were taken to hospital, some of them critically injured and undergoing surgery, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said.

Just arrived on scene at East Brook Middle School in Paramus - the local command center for the school bus crash earlier today on Route 80. Our hearts are broken by today’s tragedy. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 17, 2018

The bus was one of three transporting fifth graders from East Brook Middle School in Paramus on the class trip.

"We are devastated by today's event," Paramus public school superintendent Michele Robinson told a news conference.

The precise cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The driver of the dump truck, with which the school bus collided, was also in hospital, officials said.